Sensex on top, up over 300 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Thursday remained on top to open at 81,207.24, climbing 302 points on strong global peers.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 93 points to 24,863.40.

All the sectoral indices were in green.

The BSE registered intraday highs and lows at 81,236.45 and 81,013.58 points, respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 24,867.35 and 24,793.35 points, respectively.

The midcap gained 0.40 pc, and the smallcap gained 0.46 pc.

In 30 scrips, 23 advanced while 7 declined.

The gainers were Bharti Airtel by 1.01 pc to Rs 1479, Infosys by 0.79 pc to Rs 1887, SBI by 0.66 pc to Rs 821.20, Asian Paints by 0.65 pc to Rs 3171.60, and Tata Steel by 0.59 pc to Rs 152.80.

The losers were Powergrid by 1.29 pc to Rs 332.42, Tata Motors by 0.83 pc to Rs 1076.10, M&M by 0.56 pc to Rs 2754.65, and TCS by 0.44 pc to Rs 4531.45.