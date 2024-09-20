Muslim World

Seven Palestinian militants killed in West Bank: IDF

Safiya Begum
Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) killed seven Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank, the IDF stated in a statement on Friday.

IDF’s troops killed four Palestinian militants during a firefight in the town of Qabatiya, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate incident on Thursday night, the Israeli forces identified several armed militants who fired at Israeli forces.

Following directives from the ISA and army, an Israeli Air Force jet attacked the vehicle carrying the militants, killing three of them.

“One of the dead is Shadi Zakarneh, the head of the terrorist organisation in Qabatiya, who is responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks in the northern West Bank,” the statement read.

The IDF added that the vehicle contained weapons and explosives, which caused a secondary explosion.

