Pune Tragedy: Several Feared Drowned After Bridge Collapses in Maharashtra

Pune: A major tragedy struck Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday as an old bridge over the Indrayani River in Kundmala, Maval taluka, collapsed, plunging several tourists into the swollen waters below. The incident occurred amid heavy monsoon rains, which have led to rising water levels in the area.

Tourists Swept Away as Bridge Gives Way

According to initial reports, 25–30 people, mostly tourists, were on the bridge when it suddenly gave way. At least six tourists are confirmed dead, and several others are feared drowned. Eight people have been rescued so far, while two women remain trapped under the debris of the collapsed bridge.

The incident occurred at a time when tourist footfall was high, being a Sunday and the height of the monsoon season — a period when Kundmala sees a large number of visitors.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Heavy Rain

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and fire brigade teams are conducting a massive rescue operation. Visuals from the site show broken bridge sections hanging dangerously over the gushing river, with emergency crews working against the odds.

Officials noted that heavy rainfall over the past two days had caused the Indrayani River to swell, worsening the impact of the collapse. The bridge, reportedly an old structure, may have been compromised due to both the overcrowding and water pressure.

Overcrowding and Poor Infrastructure Blamed

Eyewitnesses said the bridge was overcrowded at the time of the collapse, raising concerns about infrastructure safety at tourist spots during peak seasons. The district administration has yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the collapse.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid venturing near riverbanks or old structures during periods of intense rainfall.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the toll may rise as search operations continue.