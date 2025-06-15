SIO Telangana Condemns Propaganda Film ‘Razakar’ Award: Calls It an Insult to Hyderabad’s History and Gaddar’s Legacy

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana has strongly condemned the Telangana government’s decision to award the film Razakar with the Gaddar Award for Best Historical Film, calling it an “insult to Hyderabad’s history” and a move aimed at promoting communal polarization and anti-Muslim hatred.

“Razakar Is Not History, It’s Hindutva Propaganda”: SIO Telangana

Muhammad Faraz Ahmed, State President of SIO Telangana, issued a scathing statement on Sunday, labelling the film Razakar as “a Hindutva propaganda project masquerading as historical cinema.” He criticized the government for endorsing a narrative that, according to him, distorts history and vilifies the Muslim community of Hyderabad.

Also Read: Gaddar Cine Awards 2024: Telangana Government Honours Tollywood’s Finest in Grand Ceremony

“Presented as true events, Razakar is not only ahistorical but maliciously crafted to inflame communal sentiment,” he said. “It ignores documented violence of the past while targeting a community already facing marginalization.”

Congress Government Accused of Betraying Gaddar’s Legacy

Faraz further questioned the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of legitimizing a fascist narrative by associating the revolutionary name of Gaddar with a film that promotes hate and division.

“To award a divisive film with the name of Gaddar – a symbol of resistance, equality and justice – is a betrayal of everything he stood for,” Faraz added. “This act tarnishes his legacy and misuses his name to serve communal interests.”

Call to Revoke Award and Reject Propaganda

SIO Telangana has demanded the immediate revocation of the award and urged the government to disassociate from such divisive narratives. The organisation also appealed to civil society, justice-oriented groups, and youth to reject the normalization of hate.

“We call upon citizens to seek truth from verified, scholarly historical sources, and not from politically motivated propaganda masked as entertainment,” said Faraz.

Concerns Over Rising Communal Polarization in Telangana

The statement concluded with a warning against the growing normalization of anti-Muslim hate and urged collective resistance to such trends. SIO emphasized that Hyderabad has long been a beacon of communal harmony and coexistence, and that distorting its past threatens its peaceful present.