Shabbir Ali defends Telangana Caste Survey, Slams BJP for Communalising OBC Quota

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday defended the caste survey conducted by the Congress Government in Telangana, asserting that it was aimed solely at identifying socio-economic and educational backwardness, not religious identity.

Speaking at the “Congress OBC Leadership–Bhagidari Nyay Maha Sammelan” in New Delhi, Shabbir Ali stated that the caste census undertaken by the Telangana Government did not consider religion as a criterion. “It focused on the socio-economic, educational, and political backwardness of people,” he said and accused the BJP of attempting to communalise the caste survey by opposing the inclusion of backward Muslim groups in the OBC list.

“Historically, several backward groups among Muslims have been part of the OBC list, not just at the State level, but also nationally. Yet, BJP is targeting the 42% BC quota proposed by the Telangana Government purely out of political hatred towards Muslims,” he said.

Recounting the Congress party’s past efforts, Shabbir Ali pointed out that it was the Congress Government in Telangana which, in 2004, introduced a 5% reservation for Muslims by creating a separate BC-E category. This quota covered 14 socially, educationally, and economically backward groups among Muslims. Following the High Court’s intervention, the quota was reduced to 4% and is currently being implemented under a stay granted by the Supreme Court.

He clarified that the BC-E quota did not hurt other BC groups, as it was carved out separately. “The final decision on the 4% Muslim quota lies with the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court.

So far, nearly 22 lakh poor Muslims in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have benefited from this initiative,” he said, adding the proposed increase in the BC quota from 27% to 42% by the Congress Government would further benefit socially and educationally backward Muslim groups under the BC-E category.

“BJP is creating a false impression that inclusion of Muslims in OBCs will harm other backward communities. This is absolutely incorrect,” he said. They are ignoring the actual poverty and backwardness among Muslims and targeting them only because of their religion.

All Congress workers are ready to fight for the 42% BC quota, from the streets to the Parliament, to ensure justice and representation for backward classes, Shabbir Ali said.