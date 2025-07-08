Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf to miss Bangladesh T20Is due to injuries

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled from July 20 to 24 in Dhaka. Notably, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Shadab Khan Undergoes Surgery in the UK

Vice-captain and all-rounder Shadab Khan recently underwent a successful shoulder surgery in the United Kingdom to address a long-standing issue. His recovery timeline remains uncertain, ruling him out of the three-match series.

Haris Rauf Suffers Hamstring Injury During MLC

Pacer Haris Rauf sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury while playing for San Francisco Unicorns in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC). As a result, he has also been excluded from the squad for the Bangladesh tour.

Salman Mirza Called Up as Replacement

Salman Mirza, who impressed with Lahore Qalandars in PSL 9, has been drafted into the squad. He picked up 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 15.00 and an economy rate of 9.64, earning praise for his potential as a pace option.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series Schedule

The three-match T20I series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on the following dates:

1st T20I – July 20

– July 20 2nd T20I – July 22

– July 22 3rd T20I – July 24

The Pakistan team will arrive in Bangladesh on July 16 to begin preparations.

Pakistan’s Previous Victory Over Bangladesh

The two teams last met in May 2025, when Pakistan swept the series 3-0 on home soil. The upcoming series is seen as a chance for Bangladesh to bounce back on home turf.

West Indies Tour to Follow Bangladesh Series

Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan will tour the West Indies for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, starting August 1. The squad for that series will be announced later, according to the PCB.

Full Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh T20Is