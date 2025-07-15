Shafali Verma Returns to Top 10 in ICC T20I Rankings After Stellar England Series

Dubai: Indian opener Shafali Verma has made a strong comeback into the top 10 of the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings, climbing four spots to ninth place with 655 rating points. Her rise comes after a brilliant performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Englan

Impressive Series Performance from Shafali

The 21-year-old star scored 176 runs at a blistering strike rate of 158.56, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the series. Her top knock was 75 off 41 balls in India’s narrow last-ball loss, showcasing her explosive form.

Also Read: Ready to Contest from Goshamahal or Jubilee Hills: Madhavi Latha’s Sensational Statement

Smriti Mandhana Holds 3rd Spot in Rankings

Fellow Indian opener Smriti Mandhana retained her position at third in the rankings. She was the highest run-getter of the series, scoring 221 runs in five matches, helping India seal a historic 3-2 series win under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet Steady, Minor Changes

Jemimah Rodrigues slipped two places to 14th , scoring 108 runs across the series, including one half-century.

slipped , scoring 108 runs across the series, including one half-century. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained steady at 15th, having scored 65 runs in four matches.

Arundhati Reddy Shines with the Ball

Pacer Arundhati Reddy was a standout performer with the ball, taking six wickets, including two in the final T20I. She:

Rose four places to 39th in the bowling rankings

in the Jumped 26 spots to 80th in the all-rounder rankings

England Bowlers Make Ranking Gains

Several England players also made notable improvements:

Charlie Dean entered the top 10 bowling rankings , climbing eight places to sixth , after a Player of the Match performance (3/23).

entered the , climbing , after a Player of the Match performance (3/23). Linsey Smith moved up nine spots to 38th

moved up Issy Wong advanced seven places to 50th

advanced Emily Arlott, a new addition to the team, improved 15 places to 67th

England Batters Also See Ranking Movement