Shafali Verma Returns to Top 10 in ICC T20I Rankings After Stellar England Series
Indian opener Shafali Verma has made a strong comeback into the top 10 of the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings, climbing four spots to ninth place with 655 rating points.
Impressive Series Performance from Shafali
The 21-year-old star scored 176 runs at a blistering strike rate of 158.56, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the series. Her top knock was 75 off 41 balls in India’s narrow last-ball loss, showcasing her explosive form.
Smriti Mandhana Holds 3rd Spot in Rankings
Fellow Indian opener Smriti Mandhana retained her position at third in the rankings. She was the highest run-getter of the series, scoring 221 runs in five matches, helping India seal a historic 3-2 series win under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership.
Jemimah and Harmanpreet Steady, Minor Changes
- Jemimah Rodrigues slipped two places to 14th, scoring 108 runs across the series, including one half-century.
- India captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained steady at 15th, having scored 65 runs in four matches.
Arundhati Reddy Shines with the Ball
Pacer Arundhati Reddy was a standout performer with the ball, taking six wickets, including two in the final T20I. She:
- Rose four places to 39th in the bowling rankings
- Jumped 26 spots to 80th in the all-rounder rankings
England Bowlers Make Ranking Gains
Several England players also made notable improvements:
- Charlie Dean entered the top 10 bowling rankings, climbing eight places to sixth, after a Player of the Match performance (3/23).
- Linsey Smith moved up nine spots to 38th
- Issy Wong advanced seven places to 50th
- Emily Arlott, a new addition to the team, improved 15 places to 67th
England Batters Also See Ranking Movement
- Sophia Dunkley, England’s top scorer with 151 runs, jumped seven places to 19th, after solid scores of 22 and 46 in the final two matches.
- Tammy Beaumont made a big leap, moving 19 places up to 45th, continuing her good form.