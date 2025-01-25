Shah Rukh Khan Likely to Receive Rs 9 Crore Refund for His Bungalow ‘Mannat’

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Jawan, is set to receive a significant refund from the Maharashtra government regarding his iconic bungalow, Mannat, located in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The actor is expected to get a refund of Rs 9 crore after a calculation error by the government. The Maharashtra government may approve Shah Rukh Khan’s petition for the refund due to an excess payment made to the Mumbai Suburban District collector for the land on which his home is situated.

Also Read: BTS Video of Ilaiyaraaja’s First English Classical Symphony ‘Valiant’ Released



Error in Land Conversion Fee Calculation

The property, which spans over 2,446 square metres, was leased by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, through a registered agreement in 2001. The couple paid 25 percent of the ready reckoner price in March 2019 as per state policy, amounting to approximately Rs 27.50 crore.

However, according to sources, Shah Rukh Khan later discovered an ‘unintentional error’ on the part of the state government in the calculation of the conversion fee. It is believed that the government had mistakenly used the value of the bungalow instead of the land when calculating the fee, leading to the excess payment.

SRK’s Encounter with the Underworld

In a separate incident, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced on social media, where he spoke about his encounters with the dark side of the underworld. In the video, SRK explained the challenges of working in the Hindi film industry, saying, “The Hindi film industry is the easiest industry to take on right now. We are the largest producers of films in the world. So they (the mafia) would back a film, and say ‘I want you in my film.’ They do try to back a film and try to create a product.”

SRK recalled how mafia figures would sometimes approach him with offers, and he would ask, “Who’s the producer?” He mentioned that if actors were scared, they might sign the film, but if they were willing to take chances, they could refuse.

When asked if he had ever been threatened, SRK confirmed, “Oh, yes, I’ve had it on many occasions.” He added that during such times, he had security protection from the police for three years.