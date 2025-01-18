Shilpa Shetty Recalls Working on ‘Indian Police Force’: “I Enjoyed the Action”

Mumbai: As “Indian Police Force” marks one year since its release, actress Shilpa Shetty reminisced about her experience working in the series. She expressed how much she enjoyed the action-packed stunts, despite the challenges, and said it was worth the pain.

In Rohit Shetty’s thriller series, Shilpa played the first female police officer in the cop-verse, taking on the role of ATS Chief Tara Shetty.

“It’s been a year since ‘Indian Police Force’ released, and it makes me realise that time flies by so fast,” Shilpa said. “It feels like yesterday when I was training for my role. I remember the sheer pride of playing the part of an ATS chief. Tara Shetty will always be special.”

Reflecting on her intense preparation for the role, Shilpa added:

“I enjoyed the action needed to pull off those stunts… It was worth the pain and sweat. It was an amazing experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop verse and work alongside some amazing actors.”

She expressed gratitude for the audience’s love and appreciation, saying:

“I’m beyond glad to have had the opportunity to pay an ode to our police force.”

The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It follows Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik as he battles an adversary named Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism.

Shilpa Shetty’s Organic Farm Life

In other news, Shilpa shared a glimpse of her organic farm life on January 15. Taking to Instagram, she posted photos featuring fresh vegetables.

Her post was humorously captioned: “Had Aloo and Gobi … but separately.”

Celebrating Makar Sankranti

Earlier, Shilpa celebrated Makar Sankranti with her family. She posted a picture of herself at a temple, holding a laddoo and a basket of offerings.

The caption on her Instagram story read: “Happy Makar Sankranti. Til gud ghya god god bola.”