Dino Morea Shares Pictures from ‘Hair and There’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Dino Morea recently took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of himself, showcasing his long tresses. In the video montage, Dino flaunted his hair while reminiscing on how he has managed to grow it over time.

“Photos from Hair & There! Enjoy,” he captioned the post.

Dino Morea’s Upcoming Projects and Career Highlights

Dino Morea, known for his charming presence on screen, was last seen in a cameo role in the 2021 film Helmet. However, fans can look forward to seeing him in the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise Housefull. The star-studded cast of the upcoming movie includes Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.

Dino Morea made his debut in Bollywood with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Since then, he has appeared in various films like Raaz, Aksar, Jism 2, Rana Naidu, The Empire, Tandav, Gunaah, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Plan. His versatility across genres has earned him a strong fan following.

Dino’s Foray into OTT with ‘Mentalhood’ and ‘Hostages’

In 2020, Dino made his OTT debut with the series Mentalhood, which was followed by his role in Hostages. His transition to the digital platform has been well-received, showcasing his adaptability in various mediums.

Upcoming Project: ‘The Royals’

Dino’s next project, The Royals, promises to be a grand affair. The show explores themes of high society, intrigue, and complex human relationships. Dino will share the screen with a remarkable cast, including Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

Bhumi Pednekar, who stars in the lead role, has described the show as “magnanimous,” adding that it blends romance and comedy with “layered” and “nuanced” performances from both seasoned and new actors. The show will be available for streaming on Netflix.