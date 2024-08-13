Sidharth Malhotra: Very rarely do you come across films that continue to give unabashed love

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has revealed why his blockbuster film “Shershaah,” which has completed three years in Hindi cinema, is special to him.

Talking to IANS, Sidharth said: “‘Shershaah’ is a special film for me. This was my first film that received a National Award.”

The 39-year-old actor spoke about playing the real-life hero Captain Vikram Batra, killed in action in the Kargil War, onscreen.

“The process of getting into the character of Captain Vikram Batra was exhilarating and rewarding,” he shared.

Why is the biographical war drama film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, special for him?

“Very rarely do you come across films that continue to give unabashed love even after a year, and ‘Shershaah’ is undoubtedly one of them. The impact that resonated across the globe and the hearts that still beat with it. I am grateful and proud to have told this story,” he shared.

On August 12, Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared pictures featuring him in the uniform, a real picture of the late Captain Vikram Batra, and the last photograph of him posing with Kiara.

He had captioned: “Three years since Shershaah! Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, bringing to life the story of a legendary hero honoured with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.”

“Meeting his incredible family made the journey unforgettable. Here’s to celebrating the legacy of a real hero and the memories we created! @ #3YearsOfShershaah.”

In the film, Sidharth is seen in a double role as Vikram and his twin brother Vishal. Kiara Advani played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

The actor was rumoured to be dating Kiara while filming “Shershaah,” after they fell in love on the sets of the film. The two then got married in Rajasthan in 2023.

Sidharth was last seen in the film “Yodha” alongside Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.