Significant Decline in Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market

Hyderabad: Highlighting growing discontent among the people of Hyderabad and criticizing the state administration’s policies, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao has expressed deep disappointment over the sharp decline in the city’s real estate market. In his comments on Platform X, he attributed the 42% drop in the housing market to the policies and actions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration.

K.T. Rama Rao pointed out that Hyderabad’s housing market witnessed a dramatic 42% fall in just the third quarter of the year. He described the current scenario as a shift from a “booming city” to a “city in crisis.

A 42% crash in Hyderabad's housing market in just Q3! From a booming metropolis to a city in crisis, thanks to CM Revanth Reddy's disastrous administration; RR Tax and mad demolition drives



Investors are backing off, and the people of Hyderabad are suffering



” He specifically blamed the Revanth Reddy administration for the decline, citing the imposition of a “Double R Tax” and aggressive demolition drives as major contributors to the situation.

He accused the administration of reckless governance, which has driven away investors and caused hardship for the people of Hyderabad.

According to him, investor confidence in the city has plummeted due to the current policies, further exacerbating the economic challenges faced by the city’s residents. K.T. Rama Rao concluded by stating that Hyderabad, once the “crown jewel of India,” is now in chaos due to poor administrative decisions.