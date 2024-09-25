Hyderabad

Significant Decline in Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market

K.T. Rama Rao pointed out that Hyderabad’s housing market witnessed a dramatic 42% fall in just the third quarter of the year. He described the current scenario as a shift from a "booming city" to a "city in crisis.

Syed Mubashir
221 2 minutes read
Significant Decline in Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market
Significant Decline in Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market

Hyderabad: Highlighting growing discontent among the people of Hyderabad and criticizing the state administration’s policies, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao has expressed deep disappointment over the sharp decline in the city’s real estate market. In his comments on Platform X, he attributed the 42% drop in the housing market to the policies and actions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration.

K.T. Rama Rao pointed out that Hyderabad’s housing market witnessed a dramatic 42% fall in just the third quarter of the year. He described the current scenario as a shift from a “booming city” to a “city in crisis.

” He specifically blamed the Revanth Reddy administration for the decline, citing the imposition of a “Double R Tax” and aggressive demolition drives as major contributors to the situation.

He accused the administration of reckless governance, which has driven away investors and caused hardship for the people of Hyderabad.

According to him, investor confidence in the city has plummeted due to the current policies, further exacerbating the economic challenges faced by the city’s residents. K.T. Rama Rao concluded by stating that Hyderabad, once the “crown jewel of India,” is now in chaos due to poor administrative decisions.

Tags
Syed Mubashir
221 2 minutes read

Related Articles

1,600 Structures to Be Removed from Musi Riverbed; Displaced Families to Receive Double-Bedroom Housing

1,600 Structures to Be Removed from Musi Riverbed; Displaced Families to Receive Double-Bedroom Housing

PPS Motors Launches MG Windsor, India’s First Intelligent CUV, for Automobile Enthusiasts in Telangana

PPS Motors Launches MG Windsor, India’s First Intelligent CUV, for Automobile Enthusiasts in Telangana

Career Guidance & Personality Development Workshop Held by Hyderabad International School

Career Guidance & Personality Development Workshop Held by Hyderabad International School

Viral Video Shows Couple Behaves Inappropriately on Bike in the Middle of the Road in Hyderabad

Viral Video Shows Couple Behaves Inappropriately on Bike in the Middle of the Road in Hyderabad

Back to top button