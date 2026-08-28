Telangana

Sister Stops RTC Bus on Rajiv Rahadari to Tie Rakhi to Brother on Duty

A heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment unfolded in Telangana’s Karimnagar district when a woman stopped an RTC bus on Rajiv Rahadari to tie a rakhi to her brother, who was on duty as the bus driver.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 August 2026 - 12:57
Sister Stops RTC Bus on Rajiv Rahadari to Tie Rakhi to Brother on Duty
Sister Stops RTC Bus on Rajiv Rahadari to Tie Rakhi to Brother on Duty

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Karimnagar: A heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment unfolded in Telangana’s Karimnagar district when a woman stopped an RTC bus on Rajiv Rahadari to tie a rakhi to her brother, who was on duty as the bus driver.

RTC driver Raju was travelling from Godavarikhani to Hyderabad when his sister, Swapna, stopped the bus near Renigunta in Thimmapur Mandal.

Despite being on duty, Raju briefly paused the bus, allowing his sister to celebrate the special occasion by tying a rakhi on his wrist.

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The touching moment highlighted the emotional bond between the siblings, as Swapna made sure not to miss the opportunity to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother, even while he was carrying out his professional responsibilities.

The heartwarming incident at Renigunta brought smiles to passengers and others who witnessed the special Raksha Bandhan celebration, showcasing the enduring bond between a brother and sister.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 August 2026 - 12:57
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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