Sister Stops RTC Bus on Rajiv Rahadari to Tie Rakhi to Brother on Duty

Karimnagar: A heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment unfolded in Telangana’s Karimnagar district when a woman stopped an RTC bus on Rajiv Rahadari to tie a rakhi to her brother, who was on duty as the bus driver.

RTC driver Raju was travelling from Godavarikhani to Hyderabad when his sister, Swapna, stopped the bus near Renigunta in Thimmapur Mandal.

Despite being on duty, Raju briefly paused the bus, allowing his sister to celebrate the special occasion by tying a rakhi on his wrist.

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The touching moment highlighted the emotional bond between the siblings, as Swapna made sure not to miss the opportunity to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother, even while he was carrying out his professional responsibilities.

The heartwarming incident at Renigunta brought smiles to passengers and others who witnessed the special Raksha Bandhan celebration, showcasing the enduring bond between a brother and sister.