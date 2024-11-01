Hyderabad

Six Arrested by Banjara Hills Police for Selling Adulterated Momos Linked to Woman's Death

Banjara Hills police have arrested six individuals in connection with the sale of adulterated momos following the death of a woman and hospitalization of several others who had consumed momos from a food stall on Banjara Hills Road No. 10.

Fouzia Farhana1 November 2024 - 15:59
Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police have arrested six individuals in connection with the sale of adulterated momos following the death of a woman and hospitalization of several others who had consumed momos from a food stall on Banjara Hills Road No. 10.

The arrests come after a complaint from the family of the deceased, Reshma Begum, a resident of Singadi Basthi. According to the complaint, Begum and her daughter had purchased momos from a stall on their way back from the market on October 28. The family fell ill with severe vomiting and diarrhea the following morning. They were taken to NIMS hospital, where Reshma was pronounced dead upon arrival, while others were treated for their symptoms.

Police have detained Almas, Sajid Hussain, Md. Raees, Md. Sharukh, Md. Haneef, and Md. Rajik, all of whom reside in Khairatabad and are originally from Kishanganj District in Bihar. The complainant accused the stall operators, including Arman, Sajid Hussain, and Shahrukh, of tampering with the momos, leading to serious health complications and ultimately, the tragic death of Reshma Begum.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Venkat Reddy, with key officers KM Raghavendra (Inspector), S.M Basheer Ahmed (Detective Inspector), V. Rambabu (Sub Inspector), and P. Ravinder (Sub Inspector) from Banjara Hills Police Station leading the investigation.

