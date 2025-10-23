Southwest Airlines to Establish Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Welcomes Move

Hyderabad: In a major boost to Telangana’s growing reputation as a global innovation hub, U.S.-based aviation giant Southwest Airlines has announced plans to set up a Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Southwest Airlines delegation at the state Secretariat, held in the presence of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The visiting delegation included Lauren Woods, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer; Tom Merritt, Chief Technology Officer; Jason Shying, Head of Legal Counsel; and Sarthak Brahma from HEX Advisory Group.

Welcoming the airline’s senior leadership, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commended Southwest Airlines for choosing Hyderabad to host its global innovation centre, describing it as a reflection of the city’s strong technological ecosystem and skilled talent pool. He assured the company of the state government’s full support in facilitating their investment and operations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Telangana’s long-term economic vision, emphasizing the government’s commitment to transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, under the #TelanganaRising2047 mission.

Revanth Reddy added that Hyderabad continues to attract major global players across sectors due to its robust infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and reputation as a hub for innovation and enterprise.