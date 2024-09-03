Spectacular Saudi Campaign Launched to Entice Indian Travellers: Discover the Heart of Arabia

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking initiative, Saudi Arabia has unveiled its first integrated consumer campaign for the Indian market, aptly titled ‘Spectacular Saudi.’ The campaign, launched under Saudi’s national tourism brand ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia,’ is set to captivate Indian Travellers by showcasing the enchanting blend of ancient heritage and modern wonders that define the country.

Launching across India in English, ‘Spectacular Saudi’ invites Indian tourists to explore the diverse destinations and events that Saudi Arabia has to offer. The campaign highlights the country’s renowned hospitality and aims to resonate with the cultural affinity shared between Saudi and India.

The campaign’s visuals present a mesmerizing journey through Saudi Arabia’s iconic landscapes—from the historic mud-brick architecture of Diriyah’s At-Turaif and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea to the vibrant streets of Al Balad in Jeddah and the awe-inspiring Nabataean tombs in Hegra, AlUla. These images narrate a story of a Saudi Arabia steeped in history, culture, and breathtaking beauty, encouraging Indian travellers to embark on a journey of discovery.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, expressed his excitement about the campaign, stating, “Indian travellers have a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. Saudi Arabia offers just that, with iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and Hegra in AlUla—three of our eight UNESCO World Heritage sites. Indian visitors can walk through history and experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine with tailor-made packages.”

The campaign launch comes at a time when there has been a remarkable 240% increase in leisure visits from India compared to the previous year. With over 330 direct weekly flights operated by eight airlines, it has never been easier for Indians to visit Saudi Arabia. The country offers a variety of visa options, including a free Stopover visa valid for up to 96 hours, making it even more convenient for Indian travellers to explore the heart of Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is committed to making India its number one source market by 2030, with the campaign serving as a significant step towards that goal. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indian travellers visited Saudi Arabia, and with the launch of ‘Spectacular Saudi,’ that number is expected to rise as more Indians are invited to discover the wonders of this extraordinary destination.

For more information and to explore exclusive packages tailored for Indian travellers, visit [Saudi’s official website](https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/campaigns/india).