Speeding Car Crashes into Shops Near Select Theatre in Alwal; Driver Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A major accident occurred near Select Theatre in Alwal on Monday when an Ertiga car lost control and rammed into several shops and commercial units, causing extensive damage to property.

According to initial reports, the vehicle was travelling from Machabollaram towards Select Theatre when the driver allegedly lost control. Police suspect that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, though confirmation is awaited pending medical examination.

The impact was so severe that the car was left mangled, with its front portion completely crushed. The driver sustained serious injuries in the crash and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the damaged shops were unoccupied at the time of the accident, preventing what could have been a tragic loss of life.

Alwal Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident, examined the scene, and initiated further investigation. Cleanup operations and damage assessments are currently underway.

Authorities are expected to take appropriate action once the driver’s medical reports are received and statements are recorded.