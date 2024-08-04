Sreejesh steers India to Paris Olympic semifinals

Paris: Battle-hardened PR Sreejesh emerged hero with a superb performance under the bar as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out to enter the semifinals and remain on course to win its second consecutive Olympic medal, here on Sunday.

This was after India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

But the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist valiantly defended for close to 40 minutes to hold an attacking Great Britain 1-1 in regulation to to force a shoot out.

Great Britain did not allow India to play ariel balls with man-to-man marking and the Indian team struggled throughout but still managed to escape without hurt. It was a strategy that had worked in India’s favour in pool matches.

But veteran custodian Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India’s first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

Sreejesh stole the limelight in the shoot-out as well, blocking Connor Williamson and Phillip Ropper efforts after the score was 2-2.

James Albrey and Zach Wallace scored for Great Britain in the shoot-out, while Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal sounded the board for India to seal the last-four berth.

“We were not bothered by losing one man, we prepare for such situations in training. I played that role of defender after losing Amit. It was a great win,” former captain Manpreet Singh said after the match.

“Sreejesh always does that, saving us all the time,” he added.

Great Britain dominated the possession with their pacy start. The play was largely restricted to India’s half.

Great Britain build up their attacks with short, coordinated passes from both the flanks.

Great Britain earned their first penalty corner in the fifth minute for a dangerous play from the Indians when Zach Wallace sent a pass to Furlong just inside the circle. The umpire initially didn’t award the short corner before the British went for a referral.

The subsequent attempt from Furlong found Rohidas’ foot, resulting in another penalty corner which the Indians defended stoutly.

India entered Great Britain’s half when vice-captain Hardik Singh sent a pass to Mandeep Singh from the right flank. Mandeep tried to earn a short corner but the ball was cleared.

Abhishek had a strike at the Britain post in the 11th minute after receiving the ball from Hardik, in India’s first goal attempt in the contest, but Great Britain custodian Ollie Payne blocked the shot with his extended right leg.

Great Britain got another penalty corner soon but Jarmanpreet cleared made a goalline save to deny Sam Ward.

Towards the end of the first quarter, India earned their first penaty corner but Harmanpreet could not trap the ball properly eack-to-back penalty corners but Harmanpreet failed to get past Payne from the second attempt.

Four minutes into the second quarter, Rohidas was shown a red card for involuntarily hitting a British player with his stick, which looked controversial.

Down to 10 men for rest of the match, from there on it was all about defending from the Indians as Great Britain pressed hard with relentless attacks to utilise the advantage.

In an exhilarating run from the right flank, Tom Sorsby flew with the ball. Sensing the threat, Mandeep tried to stop him but ended up stick-checking the player and India conceded another penalty corner, which was saved by Sreejesh.

Vivek Sagar Prasad then dribbled past a few defenders to enter the Britain circle and secured India’s fourth penalty corner from a goalmouth melee. Harmanpreet rose to the occasion and made no mistake this time as he fired the ball into the goal with a fierce dragflick.

India’s lead, though, did not last long as it was neutralised after five minutes when an unmarked Morton deflectd the ball in past Sreejesh. This was after Britian could not convert another penalty corner.

India’s defence played slightly better at the start of the second half but Great Britain soon earned back-to-back penaalty corners but they failed to get the ball past Sreejesh.

There was no respite for India with the rival team getting another penalty corner when the ball touched a defender’s foot but conversion eluded them again.

No goal was scored by either of the teams in the last quarter as Sreejesh blocked several attempts from Great Britain.

India will play the winner of quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain in the semifinals.