Dambulla (Sri Lanka) – Clinical Bowling Effort Propels Sri Lanka to Victory Over New Zealand in First T20I

Sri Lanka clinched a confident four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first of the two-match T20I series on Saturday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. After New Zealand’s decision to bat first, the hosts delivered an outstanding bowling performance, restricting New Zealand to a modest 135. Thanks to Dunith Wellalage’s 3-20 and Nuwan Thushara’s 2-14, Sri Lanka effectively put a halt to New Zealand’s innings before successfully chasing down the target with an over to spare.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers delivered a commendable display of skill, with Dunith Wellalage leading the charge, taking three wickets for just 20 runs. The team’s bowling lineup kept New Zealand under pressure right from the start, with Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana each contributing significantly. Here’s a closer look at the bowlers’ performances:

Dunith Wellalage: 3-20

Nuwan Thushara: 2-14

Wanindu Hasaranga: 2-30

: 2-30 Matheesha Pathirana: 2-25

New Zealand’s batters struggled, losing wickets consistently. The partnership between Glenn Phillips (13) and Michael Bracewell (27) was the only notable attempt to anchor the innings, putting together 53 runs before Sri Lanka’s bowlers broke through again. With these breakthroughs, Sri Lanka left New Zealand reeling at a low score during the Power Play, from which they failed to fully recover.

A Record-Breaking 9th-Wicket Partnership for Sri Lanka to Victory Over New Zealand

Despite the setbacks, New Zealand managed to set a modest target due to a record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership between Ish Sodhi and Zakary Foulkes. Together, they scored 39 runs, breaking the previous ninth-wicket partnership record of 38 runs in T20 internationals for New Zealand. Their efforts helped the Black Caps reach 135, a score that, while below par, gave their bowlers something to defend.

Key Highlights of New Zealand’s Innings

Power Play Collapse : New Zealand was reduced to 31/3 in the Power Play due to Sri Lanka’s incisive bowling.

Michael Bracewell's Contribution: Top-scorer for New Zealand with 27 runs.

: Top-scorer for New Zealand with 27 runs. Zakary Foulkes’ All-Round Effort: Foulkes scored a steady 27* and later claimed three wickets.

Sri Lanka’s Response: A Balanced Chase

In their chase of 136, Sri Lanka faced an early setback with Kusal Mendis dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Santner. However, Sri Lanka regained momentum with contributions from several batters, showcasing a steady approach that ultimately secured them the victory.

Key Contributions in Sri Lanka’s Chase:

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera Partnership: Added 43 runs, providing stability after the early loss of Mendis. Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka’s Key Innings: Kamindu Mendis scored a brisk 23 while skipper Charith Asalanka remained unbeaten on 35. Wellalage’s Finishing Touch: Wellalage capped off the chase with a boundary and a six in the final over, ensuring Sri Lanka crossed the line with six wickets down.

Standout Performances

Charith Asalanka : Led from the front with an unbeaten 35 off 28 balls, showing excellent composure under pressure.

: Led from the front with an unbeaten 35 off 28 balls, showing excellent composure under pressure. Zakary Foulkes: Despite New Zealand’s loss, Foulkes shone as the top bowler, with 3 wickets for 20 runs.

Summary of the First T20I:

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Result: Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

New Zealand's Total: 135 all out in 19.3 overs

: 135 all out in 19.3 overs Sri Lanka’s Response: 140/6 in 19 overs

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Michael Bracewell 27, Zakary Foulkes 27 not out; Dunith Wellalage 3-20, Nuwan Thushara 2-14)

: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Michael Bracewell 27, Zakary Foulkes 27 not out; Dunith Wellalage 3-20, Nuwan Thushara 2-14) Sri Lanka: 140/6 in 19 overs (Charith Asalanka 35 not out; Zakary Foulkes 3-20)

Turning Points

Sri Lanka’s Early Wickets: By reducing New Zealand to 31/3 early on, Sri Lanka seized control from the outset. New Zealand’s Lower Order Resistance: The record partnership between Sodhi and Foulkes added some much-needed runs for the Black Caps. Charith Asalanka’s Steady Knock: His 35 not out ensured stability during Sri Lanka’s chase. Wellalage’s Finish: His final-over boundary and six ended the game in style.

What’s Next?

With this victory, Sri Lanka now leads the two-match series 1-0. The second T20I, set to take place at the same venue, promises more thrilling action. New Zealand will need to regroup quickly and focus on tightening their batting lineup to avoid a series loss, while Sri Lanka will aim to carry forward their momentum and complete a series sweep.