Stray Dog Attack Kills 100 Sheep at Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri Farm

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, around 100 sheep were killed after a pack of stray dogs attacked a sheep farm in the town of Alair, located in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

The farm, owned by a man named Sampath, became the site of devastation as the attack occurred while the sheep were kept in a shed for the night. As per reports, Sampath had followed his usual routine by sheltering his flock in the shed and returning home in the evening. However, upon returning to the farm at 6 AM on Thursday morning, he found most of the sheep dead.

Expressing his grief, Sampath said that the attack had caused him financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. He also recalled a similar attack in the past, where stray dogs had previously targeted his farm.

The incident has sparked anger and concern among the villagers, who demanded immediate action from local authorities. Residents have urged the administration to implement strict measures to control the growing menace of stray dogs and provide justice and compensation to the affected farmer.

Local officials are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

