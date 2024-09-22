Stray Dogs Attack Mother and Son in Karimnagar, Video Goes Viral

Telangana

A recent incident occurred in the 53rd division of Karimnagar city, where a mother and her child were attacked by stray dogs near a women's college.

Hearing the woman's cries for help, local residents rushed to the scene and managed to drive the dogs away.

Hyderabad: Stray dog attacks have become a serious concern for the public in various regions of Telangana. Reports of such attacks are circulating daily on social media and in newspapers, affecting residents in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

The video of this attack is rapidly going viral on social media, and Telangana Minister Poonam Prabhakar was tagged in the posts. In response to the incident, the minister has directed the district collector and municipal commissioner to take immediate action to address the issue of stray dogs.

