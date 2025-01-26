SunPetro’s Mega Rs 45,500 Crore Energy Project Set to Transform Telangana’s Power Landscape

Hyderabad: Sun Petrochemicals (SunPetro), a leading energy company, has announced plans to establish three pumped storage hydropower projects in the Telangana districts of Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Mulugu. With an estimated investment of Rs 45,500 crore, these projects will mark a significant step in the state’s transition to renewable energy.

Strategic Partnership with Telangana Government

The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The proposed hydropower projects will have a combined capacity of 3,400 MW, and will be complemented by integrated solar power plants with a total capacity of 5,440 MW.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

These ambitious projects are expected to generate more than 7,000 jobs during the construction phase, significantly boosting the local economy and providing employment opportunities in Telangana.

Enhancing Renewable Energy Portfolio

This development is a major boost for SunPetro’s growing renewable energy portfolio. By leveraging the state’s natural resources, the projects aim to address energy demands sustainably, while contributing to the socio-economic development of Telangana.

Strong Support from Telangana Government

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of SunPetro, commended the Telangana Government’s proactive approach and business-friendly environment, which has made the state increasingly attractive for investments. He emphasized that this collaboration will play a key role in green energy transition, supporting both the company’s growth and Telangana’s renewable energy ambitions.

A Step Towards Sustainable Energy Solutions

With Telangana’s focus on renewable energy, SunPetro’s investment aligns with the state’s vision to lead in clean energy production and reduce carbon emissions. These projects are part of broader efforts to strengthen India’s renewable energy infrastructure and contribute to global sustainability goals.