Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Varun Aaron as Bowling Coach for IPL 2026

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced the appointment of former Indian pacer Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Aaron will succeed James Franklin, the former New Zealand cricketer who held the role during IPL 2024.

SRH Welcomes Varun Aaron to Coaching Staff

The Hyderabad-based franchise shared the announcement via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posting:

“A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach.”

Aaron’s IPL Journey Across Franchises

Varun Aaron played in nine IPL seasons from 2011 to 2022, representing multiple teams:

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

(now Delhi Capitals) Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)

(now Punjab Kings) Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans

He was a member of Gujarat Titans’ title-winning squad in 2022, although his on-field role was limited, picking up just 2 wickets in 2 matches at an economy rate of 10.40.

Varun Aaron: Career Stats Snapshot

In the Indian Premier League, Aaron featured in:

52 matches , claiming 44 wickets

, claiming Economy rate of 8.93

Across his T20 career, Aaron has:

Played 95 matches

Taken 93 wickets

Internationally, he has represented India 18 times—9 ODIs and 9 Tests.

Recent Retirement and Coaching Path

Aaron played his last professional match during the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand, his home state. After Jharkhand’s exit from the tournament, he officially retired from representative cricket in early 2025.

A graduate of the MRF Pace Foundation, Aaron has remained connected to the sport. Since mid-2024, he has been involved with MRF in a coaching capacity. He has also made a mark as a cricket expert and media analyst.

SRH’s IPL 2025 Performance and Coaching Shuffle

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 IPL champions, finished sixth in the IPL 2025 season, with:

6 wins

7 losses

14 games played

James Franklin had joined the franchise in 2024, replacing Dale Steyn, who stepped down citing personal reasons. Now, Aaron steps into the role to shape SRH’s bowling attack for the next campaign.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2026

With the addition of Varun Aaron, SRH is aiming to rebuild and strengthen its bowling unit ahead of IPL 2026. Aaron’s experience across formats, recent coaching engagements, and familiarity with IPL dynamics are expected to add value to the franchise’s coaching setup.