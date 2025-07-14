Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Gets New Release Date

Mumbai: The much-awaited romantic comedy “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has officially been given a new release date. The makers have now announced that the film will hit theatres on 2nd October 2025.

The announcement was made by Dharma Productions via Instagram, accompanied by a new poster featuring Varun Dhawan. The caption humorously read:

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid 2025 Launched in India – Price, Features, check details

“Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari – ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai…kal nahi!!!’ #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!”

First Look Poster Introduces Varun Dhawan as ‘Sunny Sanskari’

In the quirky first-look poster, Varun is seen with a wide smile, hands folded in a traditional pose. He wears a shiny beige embroidered shirt, accessorized with sunglasses and jewelry, adding to the quirky, humorous vibe of the film.

Both Varun and Janhvi also shared the poster and date reveal on their respective social media platforms, building excitement among fans.

From ‘Bawaal’ to ‘Tulsi Kumari’: A Reunion for Varun and Janhvi

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will mark the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their previous outing in Bawaal.

This film also brings Varun back with director Shashank Khaitan for the third time after their previous romantic comedy hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Ensemble Cast and Strong Line-Up

The movie will also feature:

Akshay Oberoi

Rohit Saraf

Sanya Malhotra

Maniesh Paul

This ensemble cast adds further appeal to the light-hearted romantic entertainer.

Box Office Clash on October 2, 2025

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will now clash at the box office with:

“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1”

“Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” starring Harshvardhan Rane

This sets the stage for an exciting box office battle during the festive weekend.

Upcoming Projects for Varun and Janhvi