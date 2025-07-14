Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid 2025 Launched in India – Price, Features, check details
India Yamaha Motor has officially launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid in India, introducing hybrid engine technology to its retro-inspired street bike lineup for the first time. Priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new FZ-X Hybrid offers improved performance, fuel efficiency, and tech features, making it a more practical choice for modern urban riders.
Table of Contents
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Price and Variants
- Hybrid variant: ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Non-hybrid variant: ₹1.29 lakh
Available in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black color options, the base version continues to be on offer for riders preferring a simpler setup.
Engine & Hybrid Powertrain Features
At the core of the new Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering:
- 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm
- 13.3 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm
This is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
The standout upgrade is the integration of Yamaha’s Hybrid Engine System, featuring:
- Smart Motor Generator (SMG): Assists with low-speed acceleration
- Stop & Start System (SSS): Automatically switches off the engine when idle to improve fuel efficiency
This setup, previously seen in the FZ-S Fi Hybrid, ensures better urban performance and fuel savings without sacrificing Yamaha’s signature ride feel.
Chassis and Suspension
The FZ-X Hybrid retains Yamaha’s diamond frame chassis, featuring:
- Telescopic front forks
- 7-step adjustable Monocross rear suspension
These components ensure a stable and comfortable ride, ideal for both city commutes and long-distance journeys.
Braking and Safety Features
Yamaha has prioritized safety in the 2025 FZ-X Hybrid by offering:
- Single-channel ABS
- Traction Control System (TCS)
These features enhance rider control and safety on slippery or uneven road surfaces, adding confidence for new and experienced riders alike.
Design and Ergonomics
Staying true to its neo-retro design, the FZ-X Hybrid continues with:
- Metal body panels
- Yamaha tank logo
- Two-level tuck-and-roll seat for enhanced comfort
These elements make it a visually appealing and ergonomically sound bike, suitable for both style-conscious and comfort-focused riders.
New Features and Connectivity
One of the major highlights of the 2025 FZ-X Hybrid is the upgraded 4.2-inch full-color TFT display, which includes:
- Smartphone connectivity via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app
- Turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps integration
- Real-time information like intersection alerts and street names
This marks a major leap forward in smart mobility for Yamaha’s commuter segment, addressing the connectivity needs of today’s riders.
Final Thoughts: Smart, Stylish, and City-Ready
With the launch of the 2025 FZ-X Hybrid, Yamaha continues its push toward intelligent, fuel-efficient urban mobility solutions. The hybrid system, digital upgrades, and improved ride quality make the FZ-X a compelling option for Indian two-wheeler buyers looking for style, substance, and savings in one package.