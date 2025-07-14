Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid 2025 Launched in India – Price, Features, check details

India Yamaha Motor has officially launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid in India, introducing hybrid engine technology to its retro-inspired street bike lineup for the first time. Priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new FZ-X Hybrid offers improved performance, fuel efficiency, and tech features, making it a more practical choice for modern urban riders.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Price and Variants

Hybrid variant : ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

: ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Non-hybrid variant: ₹1.29 lakh

Available in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black color options, the base version continues to be on offer for riders preferring a simpler setup.

Engine & Hybrid Powertrain Features

At the core of the new Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering:

12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm

at 7,250 rpm 13.3 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm

This is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The standout upgrade is the integration of Yamaha’s Hybrid Engine System, featuring:

Smart Motor Generator (SMG) : Assists with low-speed acceleration

: Assists with low-speed acceleration Stop & Start System (SSS): Automatically switches off the engine when idle to improve fuel efficiency

This setup, previously seen in the FZ-S Fi Hybrid, ensures better urban performance and fuel savings without sacrificing Yamaha’s signature ride feel.

Chassis and Suspension

The FZ-X Hybrid retains Yamaha’s diamond frame chassis, featuring:

Telescopic front forks

7-step adjustable Monocross rear suspension

These components ensure a stable and comfortable ride, ideal for both city commutes and long-distance journeys.

Braking and Safety Features

Yamaha has prioritized safety in the 2025 FZ-X Hybrid by offering:

Single-channel ABS

Traction Control System (TCS)

These features enhance rider control and safety on slippery or uneven road surfaces, adding confidence for new and experienced riders alike.

Design and Ergonomics

Staying true to its neo-retro design, the FZ-X Hybrid continues with:

Metal body panels

Yamaha tank logo

Two-level tuck-and-roll seat for enhanced comfort

These elements make it a visually appealing and ergonomically sound bike, suitable for both style-conscious and comfort-focused riders.

New Features and Connectivity

One of the major highlights of the 2025 FZ-X Hybrid is the upgraded 4.2-inch full-color TFT display, which includes:

Smartphone connectivity via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app

via Yamaha’s Turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps integration

with Real-time information like intersection alerts and street names

This marks a major leap forward in smart mobility for Yamaha’s commuter segment, addressing the connectivity needs of today’s riders.

Final Thoughts: Smart, Stylish, and City-Ready

With the launch of the 2025 FZ-X Hybrid, Yamaha continues its push toward intelligent, fuel-efficient urban mobility solutions. The hybrid system, digital upgrades, and improved ride quality make the FZ-X a compelling option for Indian two-wheeler buyers looking for style, substance, and savings in one package.