Supreme Court Criticizes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Over Comments on Kavitha’s Bail

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval on Thursday, August 29, regarding remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy concerning the bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy scam cases.

The bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, took exception to Revanth Reddy’s comments suggesting an alleged deal between the BJP and BRS to secure Kavitha’s bail, which provoked a stern response from the court.

“Is this the kind of statement a Chief Minister should be making?” questioned Justice Gavai. He emphasized that such remarks could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

The court clarified that it is not perturbed by criticism of its decisions, affirming, “We perform our duties according to our conscience and the oath we have taken under the Constitution.”

Furthermore, the bench highlighted the importance of mutual respect between the judiciary and the legislature, stating, “If we refrain from interfering in legislative matters, we expect the same restraint from them.”

The remarks from the Supreme Court serve as a reminder of the delicate balance that must be maintained between different branches of government.