Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking Recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a petition on Monday, February 5, seeking the immediate recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi from his position.

The petition, filed by advocate C. R. Jaya Sukin, calls for a direction to the Secretary of the President of India and other relevant authorities to remove Governor Ravi, citing his actions as politically motivated and contrary to constitutional norms.

The plea, which will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, asserts that Ravi’s conduct violates constitutional principles that limit the powers of the Governor.

According to Sukin’s petition, a series of Supreme Court judgments have consistently emphasized that Governors cannot engage in political activities and must adhere strictly to the functions designated to them by the Constitution.

The petition argues that Ravi’s actions have overstepped the constitutional bounds of his office and warrant corrective action.

Background of the Dispute

The controversy surrounding Governor Ravi’s conduct began on January 6, when he walked out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly at the start of a session, in protest over the National Anthem not being sung in the House.

In a statement from the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, it was revealed that the Governor had reminded the Assembly of its constitutional duty to sing the National Anthem, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Speaker to ensure this protocol was followed.

When the Assembly refused to comply, Governor Ravi left the House, expressing deep anguish at what he perceived as disrespect for the Constitution and the National Anthem.

The incident led to a significant political row. The Raj Bhavan’s statement clarified that the Governor had no intention of participating in an event that showed “brazen disrespect” to the National Anthem.

However, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, quickly retaliated, accusing Ravi of politically motivated actions. Stalin claimed that the Governor was unable to accept the state’s progress and alleged that his behavior insulted the dignity of the State Assembly.

Political Fallout and Criticism

Chief Minister Stalin strongly criticized Governor Ravi for walking out of the Assembly and for his refusal to deliver the customary speech during the 2024 Assembly session. According to Stalin, the Governor’s actions were politically motivated and demeaning to his office.

The Chief Minister also took issue with Ravi’s decision to only read the first paragraph of his speech before walking out, calling the move an insult to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Governor’s actions have stirred significant controversy in the state, especially after similar incidents in the past. In 2023, Governor Ravi had skipped portions of his policy address that referenced key elements of Tamil Nadu’s political identity, such as secularism and the Dravidian model, along with leaders like Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. These actions further fueled accusations that Ravi’s stance was politically charged and aimed at undermining the state’s governance.

Governor’s Position and Defending Actions

Governor Ravi has defended his actions, asserting that his walkout was a protest against the Assembly’s failure to follow constitutional protocol, specifically regarding the National Anthem.

His supporters argue that the Governor’s actions were in line with his constitutional duties, emphasizing the importance of maintaining respect for national symbols and traditions. Ravi has also been critical of the state’s handling of the National Anthem issue, claiming that it reflected broader issues of disrespect for constitutional norms.

Legal and Constitutional Implications

The case is set to bring into focus key constitutional questions related to the role of Governors in state assemblies. The petition argues that Governors must act in accordance with the powers granted to them by the Constitution, refraining from political interference or actions that could undermine the democratic processes of the state.

With the plea for Ravi’s removal, the petitioners seek clarity from the Supreme Court on whether his actions fall within the scope of his constitutional authority or whether they amount to an overreach of power.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the petition, legal experts anticipate that the case could set important precedents regarding the limits of gubernatorial authority and the relationship between the central and state governments.

The outcome may also have wider implications for the balance of power between elected representatives and appointed officials in Indian governance.