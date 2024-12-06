Sushant Singh Rajput was a very sorted guy, didn’t feel he needed help: Karanveer

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Karanveer Mehra talked about Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the late star was a “very sorted guy” and he did not feel the actor “needed help”.

In the latest episode of “Bigg Boss 18”, Karanveer was in a one-on-one session with a journalist, where he reminisced about Sushant Singh Rajput.

When asked about Sushant, Karan shared that he met Sushant Singh Rajput in 2014 at a time when he was feeling low and struggling.

“Sushant was not just a friend; he was family,” he said.

Karan talked about how close Sushant Singh Rajput was to him and his mother. He shared that the late star would come home, sit on the floor and eat together with the former’s family.

Karan also spoke about Sushant’s disciplined nature.

Talking about how Sushant Singh Rajput helped him during the time he took to alcoholism, Karanveer said: “Sushant helped me a lot. My career was at a low point. He was an engineering student, so he kept his points clear-cut and methodical. He even planned his life meticulously, envisioning where he wanted to be in the next five years,” he said.

Asked if he thought Sushant Singh Rajput needed any help before his tragic death, the actor said, “No, I didn’t feel that he needed help. It was a major shocker when it happened. He was a very sorted guy. He had a diary where he listed the names of 10-12 directors he wanted to work with. By 2010-2011, he had already worked with 8-9 of them.

On getting to know about his friend’s tragic ending, Karan revealed that he his mother and sister did not talk to each other for two-three hours to understand what had happened.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known for films such as “Kai Po Che!”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Chhichhore” and “Dil Bechara” among many others, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June 2020.