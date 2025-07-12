Tata Discounts: Up to ₹1 Lakh Off on Harrier EV, Big Price Cuts on Other Electric Cars

Internet Desk: Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, has announced limited-time discounts on select electric SUV models. This move comes as the company witnessed a 15% year-on-year decline in passenger vehicle sales for June 2025, with 37,083 units sold compared to 43,527 units in June 2024.

To boost demand, Tata is offering attractive exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and loyalty rewards on its popular EV models, including the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Harrier EV, and the newly launched Curvv EV.

Tata Harrier EV Gets Up to ₹1 Lakh Discount

The Tata Harrier EV is being offered with discounts up to ₹1 lakh, making it the highest offer among Tata’s EVs. However, this offer is only applicable on select variants and in specific cities, and is valid for a limited period.

Tiago EV: Flat ₹40,000 Total Discount

Buyers of the Tata Tiago EV Long-Range Variant can avail up to ₹40,000 in total savings:

₹20,000 Cash Discount

₹20,000 Exchange Bonus

Punch EV: Similar Deal as Tiago EV

The Tata Punch EV carries the same benefits as the Tiago EV:

₹20,000 Cash Discount

₹20,000 Exchange Bonus

These benefits aim to make Tata’s entry-level electric models more appealing to budget-conscious consumers.

Nexon EV: ₹30,000 Exchange Bonus + Free Charging

The popular Tata Nexon EV is being offered with:

₹30,000 Exchange Bonus

1,000 units of free charging for 6 months at Tata Power Charging Stations

for at Additional loyalty benefits for existing Tata customers

Curvv EV: ₹50,000 Exchange Bonus + Free Charging for Early Buyers

Tata’s newly launched Curvv EV also joins the list with:

₹50,000 Exchange Bonus

Loyalty Rewards

6 months of free EV charging at Tata Power stations for the first 1,000 buyers

Loyalty Rewards for Existing Tata Owners

All offers include loyalty benefits for existing Tata Motors customers. These may vary by city and dealership. Buyers are encouraged to check with their nearest Tata showroom for exact details and availability.

