Andhra Pradesh

TDP Leaders Allegedly Clash With Knives at Rave Party in Visakhapatnam

A dispute allegedly broke out between two groups of TDP leaders during a birthday celebration at a resort in Visakhapatnam, reportedly leading to a knife attack and injuries.

Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed27 August 2026 - 15:08
TDP Leaders Allegedly Clash With Knives at Rave Party in Visakhapatnam
TDP Leaders Allegedly Clash With Knives at Rave Party in Visakhapatnam

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Visakhapatnam: A dispute allegedly broke out between two groups of TDP leaders during a birthday celebration at a resort in Visakhapatnam, reportedly leading to a knife attack and injuries.

According to preliminary information, leaders of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) attended the birthday celebrations of Jabardasth actress Anu at a resort in Visakhapatnam. A heated argument reportedly erupted during the party over the presence of women, eventually escalating into a physical altercation.

The TDP leaders allegedly split into two groups and attacked each other. During the clash, one of the leaders, identified as Venkata Dinesh, was reportedly stabbed by another TDP leader, Charan Tej.

Dinesh sustained injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at VIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

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Following the incident, Anandapuram Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the clash.

Police are also reportedly investigating whether drugs were consumed at the party. Officials are examining the events at the resort and collecting further information as part of the probe.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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Photo of Iftequar Syed Iftequar Syed27 August 2026 - 15:08
Photo of Iftequar Syed

Iftequar Syed

With years of experience in Content Editing, Syed Iftequar excels in analyzing local & national news while offering in-depth insights into global developments. His expertise in blending sports with current affairs makes him a key contributor to Munsif News 24x7.
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