Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to capitalise on anti-incumbency in local body polls

Amaravati: Asserting that there is a strong anti-incumbency factor in Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called upon the party cadres to fight for every inch of ground in the ensuing local body elections.

Addressing the party leaders and cadres at the party’s central office at Tadepalli, he claimed that the anti-incumbency factor has a strong current against the coalition government.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that if the anger of all sections of people against the coalition translates into votes, YSRCP will have a resolute win. He said all the nefarious malpractices of Chandrababu should be fought tooth and nail.

“Though it is clear that in the two years, the coalition has failed on all fronts, we will win hands down if the elections are held in a free and fair manner, and we should ensure there is a contest for every seat, giving no scope for manipulation of any sort by TDP,” a party release quoted YS Jagan as saying.

He told the party leaders that their endurance in these elections will pave the way for a future big victory. He made it clear that any unanimous election will be taken seriously.

“Our candidate should be there in the contest for people to decide, and many of them are convinced that they were flawed in the previous elections. We have to field strong candidates who can scrape through the elections and make the most of the announcement of elections to local bodies. We will not tolerate unanimous elections, and MLA aspirants should work hard to ensure the contest and victory of our candidate,” he said.

Every house should be visited, and the contrast between the ‘backstabbing party’ and YSRCP should be explained with clarity, the YSRCP chief told the party cadres.

On the preparatory side, he said ID cards with QR code to cadre up to the village level will be distributed along with propaganda and other election material. Meetings will be held at district and Assembly constituency level, besides mandal and division levels.

The legal cell should be active in dealing with the atrocities, harassment and other coercive methods of the coalition, while the media and social media should be active in highlighting anti-people policies of the government. Training should be given as to how the Jagan 2.0 App should be used and kept active, he said.

Leaders who are not active on social media should be acclimatised, and there is no scope for laxity, Jagan said and warned that there is no place for egos and should work as a single unit to get effective results. In the coming couple of months, leaders should be in their respective constituencies and work for the party as this is the crucial juncture, he said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the coalition is known for misusing the police force and if the force steps out of the limits and conducts unreasonably, their names will be logged in the digital book and will have to face future consequences, he said.

Party Coordinators, in-charges of 175 Assembly constituencies and other leaders attended the meeting.