Nepal floods: Three from Andhra Pradesh missing, four stranded

Amaravati: Three persons from Andhra Pradesh are reported missing after devastating floods in Nepal, the state government officials said on Thursday.

Four have been traced safe but remain stranded, while efforts are underway to locate the three missing persons, they said.

Two of those reported missing were members of Isha Foundation Group.

Bala Subramanyam from Kuppam has been reported missing. Sasi Kumar, travelling with Isha Foundation Group S3, was last seen at the Gyirong Embassy in China. Rajyalakshmi Nimmagadda, also a member of Isha Foundation Group S3, is also missing.

Bhaskar Shastri and three others from Adoni and Kurnool have been confirmed safe but remain stranded. They were part of a 156-member group travelling to Kailash Mansarovar.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and concerned departments have identified and are closely monitoring the cases of all seven Andhra Pradesh residents.

AP Bhavan is in constant coordination with the Indian Embassy, Chinese Embassy, Nepalese Embassy, Gyirong Immigration Centre, Isha Foundation, RTGS Centre and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of those affected.

State Minister for Information Technology and Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, is personally leading and coordinating rescue efforts to ensure the safe return of all Andhra Pradesh residents stranded or missing in flood-affected areas of Nepal.

He is coordinating with agencies across the board to trace the missing persons and facilitate the safe evacuation of those stranded.

According to Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, the areas of Syapru Besi, BC and Timure, key transit and acclimatisation points for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, have been severely affected by the floods. Initial reports indicate that the sudden flooding may have been triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in the Lhende River, rather than rainfall.

The Nepal Army, Nepal Police and paramilitary forces are carrying out rescue operations.

All stranded persons have been advised to remain in safe locations and maintain contact with their respective embassies. Families looking for missing persons may contact Nepal Tourism Police at 1144 and the concerned embassy/ reach out to AP Bhavan, providing travel or transportation details and the person’s last known location.

AP Bhavan Emergency Control Room, New Delhi — 011-23384016; 011-23387089; and WhatsApp: 9059824101.