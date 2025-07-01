Teen Girl Ends Life After Fight Over TV Remote

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in the Saidabad police station limits on Sunday night following a quarrel with her younger brother over a television remote.

Minor Argument Turns Tragic

According to Saidabad police, the victim, Dhruti Chandana, had recently completed her intermediate studies and lived with her parents, Mallika and Venkanna, and two siblings in Vinay Nagar Colony. On Sunday evening, Dhruti and her younger brother were watching TV when an argument reportedly broke out over the remote control. Angered, Dhruti allegedly slapped her brother and retreated to her room, locking herself inside.

Family Discovers the Incident

Her father, concerned by the prolonged silence, knocked on her door. When he received no response, he forcibly entered the room and found Dhruti hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police Begin Investigation

Saidabad police have registered a case based on the family’s complaint and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are expected to record statements and conduct a thorough probe.

Mental Health Resources and Support

This incident highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and support around mental health—especially for adolescents facing emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact a local support helpline.