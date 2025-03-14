Telangana Anganwadi Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15

Hyderabad: With rising daytime temperatures across Telangana, Anganwadi school students will receive some relief as the government introduces a half-day schedule.

On Friday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka announced that Anganwadi schools will function on a half-day schedule starting March 15 due to the extreme heat.

As per the Minister’s directive, Anganwadi schools across the state will operate from 8 AM to 12:30 PM, ensuring students are not exposed to peak afternoon temperatures.

Additionally, all primary, upper primary, and high schools, including government, government-aided, and private institutions, will also follow a half-day schedule from March 15.

The School Education Department has issued a notification instructing all private school managements to comply with the new timings.