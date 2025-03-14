Telangana

Telangana Anganwadi Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15

With rising daytime temperatures across Telangana, Anganwadi school students will receive some relief as the government introduces a half-day schedule.

Mohammed Yousuf14 March 2025 - 21:52
Telangana Anganwadi Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15
Telangana Anganwadi Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15

Hyderabad: With rising daytime temperatures across Telangana, Anganwadi school students will receive some relief as the government introduces a half-day schedule.

On Friday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka announced that Anganwadi schools will function on a half-day schedule starting March 15 due to the extreme heat.

Also Read: Telangana Schools to Function Half-Day from March 15

As per the Minister’s directive, Anganwadi schools across the state will operate from 8 AM to 12:30 PM, ensuring students are not exposed to peak afternoon temperatures.

Additionally, all primary, upper primary, and high schools, including government, government-aided, and private institutions, will also follow a half-day schedule from March 15.

The School Education Department has issued a notification instructing all private school managements to comply with the new timings.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf14 March 2025 - 21:52

Related Articles

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Advanced Robotic Equipment Deployed to Speed Up Rescue Operation

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Advanced Robotic Equipment Deployed to Speed Up Rescue Operation

14 March 2025 - 22:47
Major Reservoirs Running Dry in Telangana: Hyderabad Faces Drinking Water Shortage

Major Reservoirs Running Dry in Telangana: Hyderabad Faces Drinking Water Shortage

14 March 2025 - 20:21
Heatwave Alert: Scorching Sun and Hot Winds Grip Telangana!

Heatwave Alert: Scorching Sun and Hot Winds Grip Telangana!

14 March 2025 - 17:04
CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Visits Criticized as Telangana Faces Severe Water Crisis

CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Visits Criticized as Telangana Faces Severe Water Crisis

14 March 2025 - 16:41
Back to top button