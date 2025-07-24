Telangana attracts over Rs 3 lakh cr investments in 18 months: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana has attracted over Rs 3.2 lakh crore in fresh investments in the last 18 months and there are vast opportunities in the state for AI, emerging technologies, life sciences, green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric vehicles and logistics, among others, Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

After formally inaugurating the international investment summit titled “Investopia Global”, jointly organised by the UAE and the state government here, Babu said Telangana is committed to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

Extending a fresh invitation to UAE industrialists to invest in the state, the minister said during the last financial year exports from Telangana to the UAE have increased 2.5 times with Pharma, aerospace, digital services, and food processing sectors having played a crucial role.

Also read: ‘Thousands of Fake Voters Detected’: Rahul Gandhi Targets EC Over Karnataka Seat

“Over the past 18 months, Telangana attracted over Rs 3.2 lakh crore in fresh investments. In the financial year 2024–25, exports from Telangana to the UAE have increased 2.5 times,” the minister said.

Prominent UAE-based companies like Lulu Group, DP World, and NAFFCO have already made investments in the state, he further said.

The minister noted that the state has devised plans to expand dry ports, multimodal logistics parks, and industrial corridors.

Net-zero industrial parks, EV zones, green logistics hubs, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and Metro Phase–2 will give further boost to industrial development.

The Future City being developed to global standards will become a world hub for FinTech, Climate Tech, and Smart Mobility innovation. Telangana is witnessing rapid growth in data centers, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), AI labs, and aerospace clusters, he further said.

Though geographically small, Telangana, in a short span, has risen like a phoenix and emerged as a model in development and welfare for other states. In 2024–25, Telangana recorded a GSDP growth of 8.2 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 7.6 per cent while the state’s contribution to the national GDP has exceeded 5 per cent, he added.