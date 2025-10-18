Telangana Bandh Over 42% BC Quota Gets Strong Statewide Response, Public Life Disrupted

Hyderabad: The bandh call, given by Backward Class associations and political parties advocating for a 42% reservation for Backward Classes, evoked a good response and garnered significant support throughout Telangana State on Saturday.

Daily life came to a halt as the shutdown received a substantial response across the Telangana State, effectively parlaying commercial and business operations and resulting in major roads and highways being largely vacant.

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, were declared closed for the day, and various business establishments ceased operations. The buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were restricted to their depots, and banks suspended their services in alignment with the bandh.

During the bandh, leaders of the Backward Classes staged a demonstration at the JBS and MGBS locations in Hyderabad. Operations at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station were halted. The leaders, under the guidance of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), conducted their protest in a novel manner, showcasing their solidarity. The impact of the bandh was prominently displayed at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand, where bus services were notably disrupted. Protesters occupied the exit gate of MGBS, chanting slogans to obstruct departing buses.

Conversely, the Jubilee Bus Station experienced significant congestion due to the observance of the Deepavali festival and the weekend holidays, with numerous passengers traveling to various districts.

Owing to a lack of prior notice, passengers encountered considerable difficulties at the bus station, urgently requesting that bus services be resumed without delay.

In the Nallakunta area of Hyderabad, a bandh resulted in heightened tensions. Amidst the ongoing bandh, demonstrators disregarded the shut-down and hurled large cement blocks at both the open Bajaj showroom and the Raghavendra Tiffin Center, leading to the shattering of windows at the showroom. Furthermore, BC leaders targeted a petrol station that remained operational, ultimately vandalising the equipment used for dispensing fuel.

In response to these incidents, local law enforcement arrived at the scene to restore order. Conversely, leaders from the BC association, alongside representatives from various political parties, including the Congress, BJP, BRS, CPI, CPM, TJS, CPI ML New Democracy, Maoist factions, MRPS, Mala Mahanadu, and various tribal and minority groups, as well as all-party student organisations, organised protest marches to advocate for the demand of a 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes.