Telangana CM Revanth Predicts Merger of BRS with BJP Soon

New Delhi: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has predicted that the merger of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to happen soon.

In a chit chat with media persons in New Delhi on Friday, the Chief Minister said that even if his comments were condemned by the BRS leaders, the merger of BRS party with BJP would happen in the future and there would be no second thought in this regard.

“Immediately after the merger with the BJP, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao will get the post of Governor, and his son KT Rama Rao will get the post of Union Minister. Similarly, KCR’s son-in-law Harish Rao will become the leader of the Opposition in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy predicted.

The Chief Minister also said that BRS Rajya Sabha Members would merge with BJP for getting a bail to MLC Kavitha, who has been in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in return.

“Kavitha will get the bail in exchange of four Rajya Sabha seats to the BJP,” he disclosed.

Speaking about the crop loan waiver, Revanth Reddy said that they had shown how to waive off loans at one go across the State and they had fulfilled the promise made in Warangal as part of the election campaign.

He assured that no farmer who has not received a loan waiver will be disappointed, and Rs 5,000 crore reserve funds are available for loan waivers.

“Those farmers, who have not received loan waiver, should visit the district Collectorate and lodge grievances. If a family has a loan of more than Rs 2 lakh, they will be considered as one unit and loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived,” the Chief Minister disclosed.

He further stated that his government’s mark of governance is to keep promises and not to miss deadlines, and it has waived off loans without fail by August 15.