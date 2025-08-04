Telangana Congress Heads to Delhi by Train, Demands 42% BC Quota in Nationwide Stir

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress will launch a three-day agitation in Delhi from August 5, demanding 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the state.

As part of the movement, a special train carrying hundreds of Congress workers departed from Charlapalli Railway Station on Monday at 9:00 am.

The initiative, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud will include a series of programs in the national capital from August 5 to 7. AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan is accompanying the party workers on the train up to Nagpur.

According to the TPCC, the schedule of the agitation is as follows: Party MPs will push for a discussion on the 42 percent BC reservation issue in Parliament on August 5 (tomorrow)by moving an adjournment motion.

On August 6, a massive protest will be organised at Jantar Mantar, with large participation from the Telangana Congress cadre.

A delegation will submit a petition to the President of India on August 7, seeking the immediate implementation of the BC reservation bill passed by the Telangana Assembly.

TPCC has instructed the district presidents to ensure that local workers reach Charlapalli on time, and all participants have been asked to carry their Aadhaar cards.

Party leaders said the movement reflects the Congress government’s commitment to securing social justice for BCs and pressuring the Centre to act on the state’s resolution.

PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari, along with other key leaders, are traveling on the train with party workers.