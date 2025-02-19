Telangana Doubles Aasara Pension Amounts: ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 Deposited in Beneficiaries’ Accounts

The Telangana government has announced a major revision to its Aasara Pension Scheme, doubling monthly payouts for eligible beneficiaries starting February 2025. Under the revised plan, pensions for elderly citizens, widows, and single women have been increased to ₹4,000 per month, while disabled individuals will now receive ₹6,000 monthly. These amounts are being directly deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, marking a significant step toward fulfilling pre-election welfare promises .

Telangana Aasara Pension 2025: Key Announcements and Direct Bank Deposits

Increased Amounts :

: Old Age, Widows, Single Women : ₹4,000/month (previously ₹2,016).

: ₹4,000/month (previously ₹2,016). Disabled Persons : ₹6,000/month (up from ₹3,016).

: ₹6,000/month (up from ₹3,016). Weavers, Toddy Tappers, HIV Patients : ₹4,000/month .

: ₹4,000/month . Direct Bank Transfers :

Funds are disbursed 1st–7th of every month via biometric authentication, ensuring transparency and reducing delays .

: Funds are disbursed via biometric authentication, ensuring transparency and reducing delays . Eligibility Expansion :

: Age limit reduced from 65 to 57 years for old-age pensions.

Priority given to tribal groups, landless laborers, slum dwellers, and informal sector workers .

Why the Increase?

The hike addresses longstanding demands for enhanced social security, particularly after delays caused by verification processes and fiscal constraints. The government has allocated ₹12,000 crores in its 2025 budget to support the revised scheme, emphasizing its commitment to vulnerable populations .

How to Apply or Check Status

Online Application:

Visit the official portal aasara.telangana.gov.in .

. Upload documents like Aadhaar card, income certificate, and disability proof (if applicable) .

Track Payments:

Use your Pension ID, Aadhaar number, or SADAREM ID on the portal’s “Search Beneficiary Details” section .

Exclusion Criteria

Households with:

Annual income exceeding ₹1.5 lakh (rural) or ₹2 lakh (urban).

Members in government/private jobs or owning large businesses/vehicles .

What Beneficiaries Say

The move has been welcomed by over 44 lakh beneficiaries, including filaria patients and dialysis recipients, who rely on these funds for basic needs. However, some criticize delays in implementation, urging faster grievance resolution through helplines like 9849910045.