Telangana DSC-2024: Check Hall Ticket Download, Exam Dates and Other Details

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education, Telangana, has announced the DSC-2024 Teacher Recruitment Notification (No. 24/RC 1/TRT/DSC/2024) on 29.02.2024.

Applications were invited from 04.03.2024 to 20.06.2024 for various teaching positions, including School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers (SGI) at the Primary Level, and Special Education Teachers (School Assistant) at the Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools across the state.

Candidates are informed that Hall Tickets for the DSC-2024 online Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will be available for download on the Telangana School Education Department website (www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from the evening of 11.07.2024.

TS DSC Exam Date and Schedule Download from Here.

The DSC-2024 online examination is scheduled to take place from 18.07.2024 to 05.08.2024, and details will be available on the same website.

TS DSC Exam Schedule, Date, and Timing