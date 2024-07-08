Telangana DSC-2024: Check Hall Ticket Download, Exam Dates and Other Details
The Director of School Education, Telangana, has announced the DSC-2024 Teacher Recruitment Notification (No. 24/RC 1/TRT/DSC/2024) on 29.02.2024.
Applications were invited from 04.03.2024 to 20.06.2024 for various teaching positions, including School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers (SGI) at the Primary Level, and Special Education Teachers (School Assistant) at the Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools across the state.
Candidates are informed that Hall Tickets for the DSC-2024 online Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will be available for download on the Telangana School Education Department website (www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from the evening of 11.07.2024.
TS DSC Exam Date and Schedule Download from Here.
The DSC-2024 online examination is scheduled to take place from 18.07.2024 to 05.08.2024, and details will be available on the same website.
TS DSC Exam Schedule, Date, and Timing
|Exam Date
|Shift
|Post
|Medium
|18th July 2024
|Shift 1
|School Assistant (Social Studies)
|Telugu
|School Assistant (Physical Science)
|Shift 2
|Physical Education Teacher
|Hindi, English, Urdu, Kannada, Telugu
|19th July 2024
|Shift 1
|Secondary Grade Teacher
|Telugu
|Shift 2
|20th July 2024
|Shift 1
|Secondary Grade Teacher (Special Education)
|Urdu, English, Telugu
|Shift 2
|School Assistant (Special Education)
|Telugu, Urdu
|22nd July 2024
|Shift 1
|Secondary Grade Teacher
|English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi
|Shift 2
|School Assistant (Mathematics)
|Telugu, Urdu
|23rd July 2024
|Shift 1
|Secondary Grade Teacher
|English, Telugu
|Shift 2
|Telugu
|24th July 2024
|Shift 1
|School Assistant (Biological Science)
|Telugu
|Shift 2
|Telugu, Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi, Kannada
|25th July 2024
|Shift 1
|School Assistant (Telugu)
|NA
|School Assistant (Urdu)
|Shift 2
|School Assistant (Telugu)
|School Assistant (English)
|School Assistant (Marathi)
|26th July 2024
|Shift 1
|Language Pandit (Telugu)
|Secondary Grade Teacher
|Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Marathi
|Shift 2
|Physical Education Teacher
|Telugu
|30th July 2024
|Shift 1
|School Assistant (Social Studies)
|Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi
|Shift 2
|English, Telugu
|31st July 2024
|Shift 1
|School Assistant (Physical Science)
|Telugu
|Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi
|School Assistant (Biological Science)
|Telugu
|Shift 2
|School Assistant (Mathematics)
|Telugu, Urdu
|1st Aug 2024
|Shift 1
|Secondary Grade Teacher
|English, Telugu
|Shift 2
|School Assistant (Social Studies)
|Telugu
|2nd Aug 2024
|Shift 1
|Language Pandit (Telugu)
|NA
|Shift 2
|School Assistant (Mathematics)
|Telugu, Urdu
|School Assistant (Hindi)
|NA
|Language Pandit (Kannada)
|Language Pandit (Marathi)
|Language Pandit (Sanskrit)
|Language Pandit (Urdu)
|5th Aug 2024
|Shift 1
|School Assistant (Physical Education)
|Urdu, English, Telugu
|Shift 2
|Language Pandit (Hindi)
|NA