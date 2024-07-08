Telangana

Telangana DSC-2024: Check Hall Ticket Download, Exam Dates and Other Details

The Director of School Education, Telangana, has announced the DSC-2024 Teacher Recruitment Notification (No. 24/RC 1/TRT/DSC/2024) on 29.02.2024.

The Director of School Education, Telangana, has announced the DSC-2024 Teacher Recruitment Notification (No. 24/RC 1/TRT/DSC/2024) on 29.02.2024.

Applications were invited from 04.03.2024 to 20.06.2024 for various teaching positions, including School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers (SGI) at the Primary Level, and Special Education Teachers (School Assistant) at the Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools across the state.

Candidates are informed that Hall Tickets for the DSC-2024 online Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will be available for download on the Telangana School Education Department website (www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from the evening of 11.07.2024.

TS DSC Exam Date and Schedule Download from Here.

TS-DSC-Exam-Date-and-ScheduledDownload

The DSC-2024 online examination is scheduled to take place from 18.07.2024 to 05.08.2024, and details will be available on the same website.

TS DSC Exam Schedule, Date, and Timing

Exam DateShiftPostMedium
18th July 2024Shift 1School Assistant (Social Studies)Telugu
School Assistant (Physical Science)
Shift 2Physical Education TeacherHindi, English, Urdu, Kannada, Telugu
19th July 2024Shift 1Secondary Grade TeacherTelugu
Shift 2
20th July 2024Shift 1Secondary Grade Teacher (Special Education)Urdu, English, Telugu
Shift 2School Assistant (Special Education)Telugu, Urdu
22nd July 2024Shift 1Secondary Grade TeacherEnglish, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi
Shift 2School Assistant (Mathematics)Telugu, Urdu
23rd July 2024Shift 1Secondary Grade TeacherEnglish, Telugu
Shift 2Telugu
24th July 2024Shift 1School Assistant (Biological Science)Telugu
Shift 2Telugu, Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi, Kannada
25th July 2024Shift 1School Assistant (Telugu)NA
School Assistant (Urdu)
Shift 2School Assistant (Telugu)
School Assistant (English)
School Assistant (Marathi)
26th July 2024Shift 1Language Pandit (Telugu)
Secondary Grade TeacherHindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Marathi
Shift 2Physical Education TeacherTelugu
30th July 2024Shift 1School Assistant (Social Studies)Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi
Shift 2English, Telugu
31st July 2024Shift 1School Assistant (Physical Science)Telugu
Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi
School Assistant (Biological Science)Telugu
Shift 2School Assistant (Mathematics)Telugu, Urdu
1st Aug 2024Shift 1Secondary Grade TeacherEnglish, Telugu
Shift 2School Assistant (Social Studies)Telugu
2nd Aug 2024Shift 1Language Pandit (Telugu)NA
Shift 2School Assistant (Mathematics)Telugu, Urdu
School Assistant (Hindi)NA
Language Pandit (Kannada)
Language Pandit (Marathi)
Language Pandit (Sanskrit)
Language Pandit (Urdu)
5th Aug 2024Shift 1School Assistant (Physical Education)Urdu, English, Telugu
Shift 2Language Pandit (Hindi)NA

