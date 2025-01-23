Telangana: Gang of Thieves Steal Road Roller, Arrested After Investigation by Police

Hyderabad: A team of investigators, after analysing footage from nearly 64 surveillance cameras, successfully tracked down a gang of thieves who had stolen a road roller in Balanagar.

The criminals, who had intended to sell the stolen vehicle in Maharashtra, were caught within Jeedimetla police jurisdiction.



The gang, comprising four individuals, had a rather unusual target – a road roller weighing over 8,000 kg. The stolen vehicle was taken from an industrial park in Balanagar and was en route to be sold for scrap in Jalna, Maharashtra.

The arrested members of the gang have been identified as Afroz Ahmed (24) from Karnataka, Mohammed Ibrahim (31) from Zaheerabad, Shaik Anwar (35), a DCM driver from Medchal, and Balla Ram Satyanarayana (47). Another accomplice, Syed Mustafa, remains absconding.



A Daring Theft

According to the police, the incident unfolded late on Monday night when Afroz, Mustafa, and Shaik Anwar set out to scout for a large vehicle to steal.

They discovered the road roller parked at an industrial park near a timber depot in Balanagar. The gang decided to steal the heavy vehicle and called in Satyanarayana, a crane supplier, to provide two cranes. The cranes were used to lift the road roller and place it onto the DCM vehicle owned by Anwar.



Once the road roller was successfully loaded, the gang headed towards Maharashtra with plans to dismantle it and sell it to a scrap yard. However, their plan was foiled when the driver of the road roller, upon returning to the location where he had parked the vehicle, realized it was missing. He immediately alerted the police.



Thorough Investigation Leads to Arrest

A team of investigators launched a detailed inquiry, which involved reviewing footage from 64 surveillance cameras. Through this effort, the police were able to pinpoint the escape route taken by the gang and track their movements. The gang was eventually apprehended within the Jeedimetla police jurisdiction.

Also Read: Unanswered Questions: Why Did Charan End His Life in Broad Daylight at Narayana College?



DCP Jeedimetla, K Suresh Kumar, confirmed that Afroz and Mustafa, who are originally from Gulbarga, are known to be habitual offenders who specifically target large vehicles to fetch higher profits from the scrap market. The duo had previously stolen a road roller from Dulapally, Petbasheerabad, which they sold in Maharashtra’s Jalna region.



The swift action by the Jeedimetla police has resulted in the arrest of the gang members, but the police are still on the lookout for the absconding Syed Mustafa. Further investigations are ongoing.

For More updates Follow us on (23) Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) / X