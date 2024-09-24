Telangana Government Announces Dasara Holiday Schedule for Schools: Key Dates and Festive Insights

Hyderabad: Telangana government has officially unveiled the 2024 Dasara holiday schedule for schools, much to the joy of students and teachers. This announcement provides a much-needed break from the academic grind, allowing everyone to unwind and participate in festive celebrations.

Key Dates for Dasara Holidays 2024

Holiday Start Date: October 2, 2024 (Gandhi Jayanti)

The holidays kick off on October 2, 2024, with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday honoring Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. It marks the beginning of the festive season.

Holiday End Date: October 14, 2024

The holiday period concludes on October 14, 2024, ensuring students and teachers enjoy a well-balanced break before resuming academic activities.

Vijayadashami Date: October 12, 2024

Vijayadashami, the day symbolizing the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on October 12, 2024, adding a festive finale to the holiday period.

Schools Reopen: October 15, 2024

After the break, schools across Telangana will reopen on October 15, 2024, with students and teachers returning refreshed and ready for the academic year ahead.

Importance of the Dasara Break

The Dasara holidays offer more than just a break from studies. They foster community connections and allow families to engage in meaningful cultural and religious celebrations. From Gandhi Jayanti to Vijayadashami, the holiday period is filled with vibrant festivities.

Significance of the Festivities

Gandhi Jayanti: A Day of Reflection

The holidays start with Gandhi Jayanti, a day to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions to India’s independence and his philosophy of non-violence. It’s a peaceful beginning, encouraging unity and humility.

Vijayadashami: Celebrating the Triumph of Good Over Evil Vijayadashami, also known as Dasara, is a significant festival celebrated across Telangana, symbolizing the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. Families come together to participate in rituals, and the atmosphere is one of celebration and joy.

Family Gatherings and Cultural Practices

The Dasara holiday is also a perfect opportunity for families to reconnect and engage in traditional customs, whether visiting temples or simply spending time together.

Telangana’s Unique Dasara Celebrations

In Telangana, Dasara celebrations are uniquely intertwined with Bathukamma, a floral festival that honors women and nature. During this festival, women create vibrant flower arrangements and gather to sing and dance, celebrating the spirit of community.

Bathukamma: Celebrating Women and Nature

This special festival is celebrated alongside Dasara, giving children the opportunity to participate and deepen their connection to Telangana’s cultural heritage.

Academic Calendar for 2024-2025

In addition to the Dasara holidays, the Telangana government has released the 2024-2025 academic calendar, including key exam dates and other holiday schedules. This gives students and teachers ample time to plan ahead.

Quarterly and Half-Yearly Exams

The academic calendar includes quarterly exams and half-yearly exams, along with the 10th-grade board exams scheduled for March 2025.

Additional Holidays

Christmas Holidays: December 23 to December 27, 2024

Sankranti Holidays: January 13 to January 17, 2025

These holidays provide additional opportunities for students to recharge during the academic year.

End of Academic Year: April 23, 2025

The academic year will conclude on April 23, 2025, with final exams wrapping up beforehand, ensuring a smooth end to the school year.

The Benefits of Early Holiday Announcements

Early announcements of holiday schedules benefit everyone—students, teachers, and families. By knowing the holiday dates in advance, students can better manage their study schedules, and families can plan vacations or gatherings.