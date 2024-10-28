Telangana Government Transfers 80 Officials, Including IAS, IFS Officers, and Deputy Collectors

Hyderabad: In a major administrative reshuffle ahead of Diwali, the Telangana State Government has transferred a total of 13 IAS officers, four IFS officers, and 70 Special Grade Deputy Collectors and Deputy Collectors. The transfers, announced on Monday, are part of the government’s efforts to optimize administrative functioning across the state.

Key IAS Transfers

Several notable changes have been made in the IAS cadre:

Narayana Reddy , previously the Collector of Nalgonda, has been transferred to Rangareddy District as Collector, replacing K Shashanka .

, previously the Collector of Nalgonda, has been transferred to Rangareddy District as Collector, replacing . Ila Tripathi , Director of Tourism, has been assigned as the new Collector of Nalgonda, succeeding Narayana Reddy.

, Director of Tourism, has been assigned as the new Collector of Nalgonda, succeeding Narayana Reddy. M Hanumantha Rao , Special Commissioner & Ex-Officio Special Secretary of the I&PR Department, is now appointed as the Collector of Yadadri Bhongir, replacing Zendage Hanumant Kondiba .

, Special Commissioner & Ex-Officio Special Secretary of the I&PR Department, is now appointed as the Collector of Yadadri Bhongir, replacing . Dr. TK Sreedevi, Commissioner, SCD, is appointed as Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration, relieving VP Gautham from his Full Additional Charge (FAC).

Other notable transfers include Manda Makarandu as Project Director (CMRO) Project, CCLA, Hyderabad, and Zendage Hanumant Kondiba as Director of Tourism, with an additional charge as Director of Endowments.

Changes in Key Administrative Positions

Additional transfers include:

K Shashanka , now Commissioner of State Flagship Projects.

, now Commissioner of State Flagship Projects. S Harish , appointed as Special Commissioner, I&PR, with FAC responsibilities in the Revenue Department.

, appointed as Special Commissioner, I&PR, with FAC responsibilities in the Revenue Department. T Vinay Krishna Reddy , transferred as Commissioner of R&R and LA, I&CAD Department.

, transferred as Commissioner of R&R and LA, I&CAD Department. Aisha Masrat Khanam, previously awaiting a posting, now Joint Secretary to the Government, HM & FW Department.

Special Appointments in Deputy Collector Cadre

GO Ms. 392 issued earlier on Monday confirms the transfer of 70 Special Grade Deputy Collectors and Deputy Collectors. Key appointments among these transfers include L Ramesh, N Anand Kumar, and V Hanuma Naik as Deputy Collectors, who are directed to report to the Revenue Department for further postings.

IFS Officer Transfers

In the IFS cadre, significant changes include:

N Kshitija , Chief Conservator of Forests, transferred as Managing Director, Scheduled Castes Development Corporation.

, Chief Conservator of Forests, transferred as Managing Director, Scheduled Castes Development Corporation. VVL Subhadra Devi , appointed as Additional Commissioner (Urban Forestry), GHMC.

, appointed as Additional Commissioner (Urban Forestry), GHMC. Soni Bala Devi , re-designated as Managing Director and Director of Sports for the Sports Authority of Telangana, replacing Korra Laxmi .

, re-designated as Managing Director and Director of Sports for the Sports Authority of Telangana, replacing . G Gyaneshwar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, transferred to District Forest Officer, Vikarabad.

This administrative reshuffle reflects the state’s strategic plan to strengthen governance across various districts and departments by placing experienced officials in critical roles.