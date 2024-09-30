Telangana Govt Criticized for Allocating ₹826 Cr to KBR Park, Neglecting Other Areas

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, under CM Revanth Reddy, has come under scrutiny for its recent allotment of ₹826 crores for KBR park development across Hyderabad.

However, critics argue that this distribution of taxpayers’ money unfairly favors the KBR Park surrounding the Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills areas, home to MPs, MLA’s, MLC’s, many political leaders, IAS and IPS officers, Business Tycoons and GHMC officials. This focus on affluent localities raises concerns about the neglect of other zones within GHMC, where parks remain severely underdeveloped.

A glaring example of this disparity is the 150-year-old Public Garden in Nampally. Despite being a historical landmark, it lacks basic amenities such as an open gym, children’s play equipment, drinking water, toilet facilities etc.

Two Months Ago Over 250 families have signed an open letter to CM Revanth Reddy, highlighting the absence of these basic facilities as an injustice to local residents, violating human rights and the right to equality says Social and environmental activist Mohammed Abid Ali, who spearheaded the petition, expressed his disappointment, stating that the government’s negligence disregards the needs of common people from areas such as Himayat Nagar, Abids, King Koti, Goshamahal, Begum Bazar, Nampally, Agapura, Redhills and Many parts of Old City people who are regular Walkers of Public Gardens for generations.

Public Garden requires an estimated ₹20-40 crores approximately for beautification, including renovation and upgrades to the manmade pond, Jawahar Bal Bhawan, and YSR Archaeological Museum. Yet, these demands have been overlooked, despite their health and recreational benefits to visitors.

While the Congress leadership touts its commitment to unity and the welfare of the common man through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, its actions in Telangana tell a different story, reinforcing the divide between elite neighborhoods and underserved communities.