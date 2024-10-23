Telangana Govt Mulls Ban on Egg Mayonnaise Amid Food Poisoning Concerns

The Telangana government is actively considering banning egg-based mayonnaise in the wake of rising food safety concerns, according to a report by TOI. The proposed ban would remove the popular condiment from eateries and supermarkets across the state.

The move follows a series of food poisoning cases, with food safety officials linking at least ten contamination incidents this year to egg mayonnaise. In the most recent case, four people from Secunderabad were hospitalized with severe diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming shawarma containing the dip.

If enforced, Telangana would become the first state to ban egg mayonnaise in an effort to safeguard public health.