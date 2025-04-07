Telangana HC Refuses to Direct Police to Submit Probe Report on ‘Fake’ AI Images in Kancha Gachibowli Forest Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday declined to issue directions to the police for submitting a preliminary investigation report concerning the alleged circulation of AI-generated fake images of wildlife in the Kancha Gachibowli forest controversy.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, was hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by Vata Foundation, HCU Students Union, and others. The PILs challenge the clearing of approximately 400 acres in Survey No. 25 of Kancha Gachibowli for a proposed IT infrastructure hub by the Telangana Government through TGIIC.

State Alleges ‘Vicious Campaign’ with Fake Wildlife Images

Representing the Telangana Forest Department, senior counsel Menaka Guruswamy alleged that individuals opposing the development project were spreading misinformation on social media. She claimed the circulation of “fake AI-generated images of peacocks and deer appearing petrified” was part of a “vicious campaign” to malign the government’s plans.

Guruswamy requested the High Court to direct the police to furnish a probe report on the circulation of these images. However, the bench did not issue any such order and noted that all departments involved may file their counter affidavits and status reports before the next hearing.

Hearing Deferred, All Departments Asked to File Counters

The High Court deferred the hearing on the PILs to April 24, instructing the State, its revenue, forest, and police departments to file their respective counters by then.

SC Already Seized of the Matter, Says Petitioner

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Vata Foundation, informed the High Court that the Supreme Court is already examining the matter. He stated that the apex court had directed the Central Empowered Committee to study the project area and submit its findings.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary of Telangana has been directed by the Supreme Court to file an affidavit regarding whether necessary environmental assessments and permissions, such as Environmental Clearance (EC), were obtained. The Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing works and is set to hear the case again on April 16.