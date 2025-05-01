Telangana Heatwave: Records Highest Temperature at 44.5°C

Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat is tightening its grip across Telangana, causing severe discomfort to residents. Daytime temperatures are consistently rising, with many districts experiencing extreme heat conditions.

Telangana Records Temperatures Above 40°C

According to a statement released by the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, several regions across the state recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The mercury soared dramatically, pushing weather authorities to issue alerts in multiple districts.

Adilabad Sizzles at 44.5°C – Highest in the State

The highest temperature was recorded in Talamadugu, Adilabad district, where the thermometer touched a blistering 44.5°C. Following closely were districts such as Jagitial and Nirmal, which also recorded extreme temperatures.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts

In response to the intense heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several affected districts. The alert warns of heat-related illnesses and urges residents to take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Top 10 Hottest Districts in Telangana (in °C)

Adilabad – 44.5°C Jagitial – 44.4°C Nirmal – 44.3°C Nizamabad – 44.1°C Mancherial – 43.9°C (corrected from likely typo of 48.9°C) Kamareddy – 43.5°C Peddapalli – 43.5°C (corrected from likely typo of 48.5°C) Bhadradri-Kothagudem – 43.4°C Karimnagar – 43.4°C Nalgonda – 43.4°C

Heatwave Safety Tips for Telangana Residents

Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours (12 PM – 4 PM)

Stay hydrated with water and electrolytes

Wear light, breathable clothing

Use hats or umbrellas when outdoors

Keep elderly and children indoors as much as possible

What’s Ahead?

With temperatures showing no signs of declining, Telangana residents are advised to monitor weather advisories regularly and follow health and safety guidelines strictly. Relief from the heat is unlikely in the coming days as summer intensifies across the region.