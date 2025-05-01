IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer is Hungry for Success, Says Ricky Ponting After Win Over CSK

Chennai: Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting heaped praise on captain Shreyas Iyer after his match-winning performance led the team to a crucial victory against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings Chase Down 190 Against CSK

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Punjab Kings successfully chased down CSK’s challenging total of 190. CSK, who chose to bat first, were powered by Sam Curran’s 88 off 47 balls, posting a strong total on a sluggish, turning pitch.

Despite a notable effort from Punjab’s bowlers — Yuzvendra Chahal with 4/32 in 3 overs, and Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen claiming two wickets each — CSK managed to put up a competitive score.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram Account Blocked in India

Iyer’s Captain’s Knock Leads the Way

In response, Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role with a commanding 72 off 41 balls, showcasing both composure and aggression. Opener Prabhsimran Singh also contributed with 54 runs, anchoring the innings effectively. Punjab Kings sealed the win with just two balls remaining, clinching victory by 4 wickets.

Ponting Praises Iyer’s Form and Leadership

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ricky Ponting praised Iyer’s remarkable growth as a cricketer and leader:

“Shreyas started this tournament in a form that I’ve never seen him in before… I know how hungry he is for success. And I think he proved that to everybody tonight. It was a great run chase from us.”

Ponting highlighted Iyer’s influence in the dressing room, saying:

“You just look at him in the eye and you can tell—he knows he’s the leader of this team. He wants to bring success to this franchise and nothing’s going to stand in his way.”

Chahal’s Impact with the Ball

Ponting also lauded Yuzvendra Chahal for his effective bowling performance:

“Yuzi is a wicket-taker… For him to have that little impact at the back end of the game today will give him a lot of confidence as well.”

Punjab Gears Up for Dharamsala Leg

Punjab Kings will now travel to Dharamsala, their second home ground, to play the next three matches. Ponting is confident the team will benefit from their prior training sessions there:

“We had a 4–5 day camp up in Dharamsala before the season. So, our players will have a good understanding of what the conditions will be like. Hopefully, we get all three wins there.”

Next Match: PBKS vs LSG

Punjab Kings will face off against Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.