Pakistan’s Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram Account Blocked in India

New Delhi: The Instagram account of Pakistan’s Olympic javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem has been blocked in India. This action comes more than a week after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Indian Government Responds with Stringent Measures

In the aftermath of the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implemented several strong measures against Pakistan. These include:

Also Read: Manmohan Singh Statue to Be Installed at Wipro Junction in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari-Wagah border

Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals

Expulsion of Pakistan’s military attaches from New Delhi

Reduction in diplomatic staff at both nations’ High Commissions

Instagram Restriction Notice on Nadeem’s Account

Users in India trying to access Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account are now greeted with a message stating:

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Nadeem Declines Neeraj Chopra’s Invitation

Adding to the controversy, Nadeem recently declined an invitation from two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to compete in the inaugural NC Classic event, scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru.

YouTube Crackdown on Pakistani Cricketers and Channels

Previously, the Indian government banned YouTube channels of former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali in a wave of digital restrictions.

Afridi’s Account Still Active Despite Controversy

Interestingly, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi’s Instagram account, which has 4.5 million followers and includes controversial comments mocking India’s security forces, remains accessible in India.

Pakistani Artists Also Face Restrictions

Popular Pakistani artists such as Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar have also had their social media accounts restricted for Indian users.

Ban on Multiple Pakistani News and YouTube Channels

A number of Pakistani YouTube and news channels have been banned for allegedly spreading provocative content and misinformation. These include: