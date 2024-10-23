Telangana

Telangana High Court Issues Notice to State Government Over Controversial GO Ms No. 33

The High Court heard the matter following which notices were issued to the state government seeking its explanation on the status of the said G.O. by the next date of hearing i.e  coming Monday

Safiya Begum23 October 2024 - 15:42
Hyderabad: The BJP Legislature Party, represented by its floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the recently issued GO Ms No. 33 issued by the state government.

The petitioner’s counsel Akhil Ennamsetty stated that the GO Ms No. 33, which allows the District Collectors to form Indiramma Committees in consultation with the District In-charge Ministers, is an arbitrary process to accommodate the ruling party workers and the same is in violation of Article 243 A of the Constitution and Section 6 of the Panchayat Raj Act.

The High Court heard the matter following which notices were issued to the state government seeking its explanation on the status of the said G.O. by the next date of hearing i.e  coming Monday

